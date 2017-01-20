Menu
     
Matt Micucci News January 20, 2017

Seinheiser and Chris Standring team-up for one-off London concert

ChrisStandring

300x300-Mondavi-Center-Jazziz-1

Audio company Seinheiser have teamed up with jazz guitarist Chris Standring for a special one-off concert that will take place at the Cadogan Hall in London, United Kingdom, on March 5.

The concert will be experienced by the vast majority of the audience through Seinheiser headphones. The idea of the event is to provide the audience with a unique experience that will bring together the excitement and unpredictability of a live concert with studio-quality sound.

In an official release, Standring stated that the concert will allow the audience to experience “the edge that a live performance has,” and that “artistically, this is a great experience for the artist and the audience as they will be on headphones listening to every note coming together.”

The session will also be recorded following the example of Snarky Puppy’s We Like It Here album, which was recorded in front of a studio audience in the Netherlands in 2013 and released the following year. Shandring will be accompanied by a bull band and string section as well as a number of special guests, including Mica Paris, with more guests to be announced closer to the event.

For more information, go to http://www.cadoganhall.com/

