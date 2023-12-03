Sean Mason: Suite and Savory

By Michael RobertsMany a budding jazz performer has been schooled in the art form by veteran musicians or family elders. But Sean Mason, whose gifts as a pianist and composer are spotlighted to sparkling effect on The Southern Suite (Blue Engine), the first recording under his name, initially had quite a different kind of mentor: his cell phone. “I didn’t come from that much of a musical household,” Mason acknowledges. “Growing up in the streaming era, we consume music on the phone, and the recommendations can actually be inspiring. I went from Ray Charles to Charlie Parker to Miles Davis to take-your-pick — and having all these artists at my fingertips helped me learn music in the fast way I wanted to.” Mason certainly didn’t waste any time. After seeing the 2004 Charles biopic Ray on videotape at his father’s house one Sunday afternoon when he was in his early teens, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native became obsessed with the piano. This interest galvanized his grandmother, a jazz lover. “She bought me a small Casio keyboard and I began teaching myself how to play,” he recalls. A few years later, Mason met saxophonist Branford Marsalis, who became a more traditional type of adviser in his musical life. Marsalis was so impressed by the young prodigy’s rapidly developing skills that he encouraged him to move to New York City. Mason enrolled at Juilliard in 2018, and performances and residencies at increasingly prestigious jazz venues in the area provided even more educational opportunities. Before long, Mason had grown so much as a player that Marsalis recruited him to play on his soundtrack for the acclaimed 2020 Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Moreover, Branford is credited as the mix consultant on The Southern Suite, while his brother, trumpet legend Wynton Marsalis, is listed as executive producer for the offering, which was released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Blue Engine label. Nonetheless, Mason is very much the star of the Suite. He handpicked the members of the sextet he leads on the album and wrote all eight songs, which are both instantly accessible and multifaceted. Take the thrillingly virtuosic “Kid,” which he calls “an example of melodic complexity and interplay.” And then there’s the jaunty, swinging opening track, whose cheeky title, “Final Voyage,” has the equivalent of an Easter egg hidden inside it. “For the first song of my debut album to begin with the word ‘final’ generates thought,” he says. “But it’s also a play on ‘Maiden Voyage’ by Herbie Hancock, who’s an influence of mine, and the solo section in ‘Final Voyage’ is very similar to the chord changes of his song. It’s one of many unnoticeable ways of me paying tribute and homage to my influences but at the same time moving the music forward.” This approach is equally evident in “When You Wish Upon a Star — A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney,” a high-profile tour for which Mason serves as pianist and musical director. “One of the songs is from the movie Soul that Jon Batiste did: ‘Feel Soul Good,’” he points out. “It’s only about a minute-and-a-half long, but I put my own twist on it and created an entire arrangement. And on ‘So This Is Love,’ from Cinderella, I took on the influence of Ahmad Jamal and put in a different groove to give it originality.” Mason takes great satisfaction in finding the fresh in the familiar. “I play music for people, and I want them to be able to enjoy it,” he says. “But art has to have something that challenges people as it invites them to listen, too. That’s an interesting balance.” https://open.spotify.com/album/6s49yqVpAtx05F2J16ciYr?si=HXyuoRHqTAiQWu25Lckmtg Featured photo by EBAR.