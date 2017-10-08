Seal to release jazz and swing covers album

R&B vocalist Seal will be making his comeback with a jazz and swing covers album titled Standards, which will be released on November 10. The release of Standards will coincide with his appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival in London, United Kingdom (November 10-19). The album will pay homage to such jazz legends as Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. It will feature such tracks as “Luck Be a Lady,” “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is,” ad “My Funny Valentine.”

Watch the video of the announcement below:

Standards includes a number of legendary session musicians and a full orchestra. It was recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, California. “This is the album I always wanted to make,” said Seal in an official statement. “I grew up listening to music from the Rat Pack era, so recording these timeless songs was a lifelong dream. It was a true honor to collaborate with the same musicians who performed with Frank Sinatra and so many of my favorite artists, in the very same recording studios where the magic was first made.”

For more information, go to http://www.seal.com/

Watch the video of Seal’s “Luck Be a Lady” from Standards below: