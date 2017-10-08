Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

September 2017 Issue
August 2017
JAZZIZ July Issue
June 2017

Chris Botti njpac

Matt Micucci News October 8, 2017

Seal to release jazz and swing covers album

Seal to release jazz and swing covers album

R&B vocalist Seal will be making his comeback with a jazz and swing covers album titled Standards, which will be released on November 10. The release of Standards will coincide with his appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival in London, United Kingdom (November 10-19). The album will pay homage to such jazz legends as Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. It will feature such tracks as “Luck Be a Lady,” “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is,” ad “My Funny Valentine.”

Watch the video of the announcement below:

Standards includes a number of legendary session musicians and a full orchestra. It was recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, California. “This is the album I always wanted to make,” said Seal in an official statement. “I grew up listening to music from the Rat Pack era, so recording these timeless songs was a lifelong dream. It was a true honor to collaborate with the same musicians who performed with Frank Sinatra and so many of my favorite artists, in the very same recording studios where the magic was first made.”

For more information, go to http://www.seal.com/

Watch the video of Seal’s “Luck Be a Lady” from Standards below:

#Ella Fitzgerald #Frank Sinatra #Seal #Standards

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

Chris Botti njpac

Save

Current Spotlights

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

Chris Botti njpac

Save

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×