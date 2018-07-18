Scott Reeves Jazz Orchestra – “Speak Low”

In addition to being an in-demand trombonist and professor at the City College of New York, Scott Reeves is an abundantly skilled composer and arranger, with a reputation for merging edgy, non-traditional harmonies with timeless grooves and forms. Without a Trace, his sophomore album for Seattle-based Origin Records, provides a glimpse into Reeve’s compositional style. Featuring some of New York’s top-flight jazz artists — including saxophonist Steve Wilson and vocalist Carolyn Leonhart — the album pairs original compositions by Reeves with invigorating arrangements of songbook standards. Our Song of the Day is the orchestra’s version of “Speak Low,” refashioned here as a medium-tempo Afro-Cuban tune. The arrangement cloaks the familiar melody in exotic harmonies and rhythms, imbuing the proceedings with a bouncing new lilt and bristling energy. The charged musical atmosphere is a boon for soprano saxophonist Steve Wilson, the song’s featured soloist, who unleashes streams of hot-to-the-touch sax lines during his moment in the spotlight. Drummer Andy Watson keeps the whole thing grounded with quietly explosive grooves that are both steadfast and reactive.

Brian Zimmerman
Brian Zimmerman is the Digital Content Editor of JAZZIZ Magazine.

