Sasha Berliner: Crystallized Expression

Vibraphonist Sasha Berliner refines her aesthetic vision with the darkly sparkling Onyx. New York City-based vibraphonist Sasha Berliner describes her sophomore album, Onyx, as an “unabashed assertion of self.” “It definitely feels like a more confident effort, like I know who I am more, musically, as an artist, and I think it shows in the

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON