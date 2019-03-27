Sarah Vaughan – “Black Coffee”

Jazz vocal legend Sarah Vaughan was born on this day (March 27) in Newark, New Jersey, in 1924. We celebrate what would have been her 95th year with a recording of one of her most requested songs, “Black Coffee.” This version is taken from the remarkable 1963 album Sassy Swings the Tivoli (“Sassy” was Vaughan’s nickname, bestowed upon her by pianist John Malachi). The song has an undeniably warm, bluesy spirit, making it the perfect showcase for Vaughan’s nuanced vocals and boundless sense of swing.