Sarah McKenzie’s “Paris of the West” Suite to Cap Lesher Center Concert Series

The Lesher Center for the Arts — located in the historic downtown section of Walnut Creek, California — has been presenting leading-edge programming within all arts disciplines, including the American jazz tradition, for almost three decades. This year’s Jazz at the Lesher Center 2018 Concert Series, presented by the Diablo Regional Arts Association for the seventh year in a row, will run on Saturday evenings from July 28 through September 14.

On September 14, the series will conclude with the world premiere of vocalist-pianist Sarah McKenzie’s San Francisco — Paris of the West, a 13-song suite of newly composed material commissioned by Jazz at the Lesher Center. The concert commemorates the enduring legacy of San Francisco’s oldest department store, City of Paris, through a collective of narratives set to 1930s-inspired music. The songs were written in the tradition of the Great American Songbook, and promise to bring to life the wondrous stories of the store's founders, Felix and Emile Verdier, who voyaged aboard the “Ville du Paris” ship from France to San Francisco on a quest to open a store celebrating French culture.

Watch the video for “Paris in the Rain” from San Francisco - Paris of the West via the player below: