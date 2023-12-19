Sarah McKenzie | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Sarah McKenzie is a pianist, vocalist and composer who has captivated audiences across the globe. She joins us today to share insights on her most recent album, Without You, a celebration of the rich Brazilian jazz songwriting tradition via covers and original compositions. The album is dedicated to Antonio Carlos Jobim and marks the continuation of McKenzie’s collaboration with two luminaries, guitarist Romero Lubambo and cellist Jacques Morelenbaum, following their 2020 remote recording of “Corcovado.”

On Without You, the trio is augmented by the talents of bassist Geoff Gascoyne, drummer Peter Erskine and percussionist Rogerio Boccato, plus guest appearances by Bob Sheppard on flute and soprano saxophone. In today’s JAZZIZ Podcast conversation, McKenzie delves into her deep love and appreciation for the Brazilian jazz songwriting tradition and takes us on a journey back to the roots of this album, a journey that began at a memorable grand opening of The Blue Note in Rio de Janeiro in 2017.

Featured photo by Kharen Hill.

