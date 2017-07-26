Santana and the Isley Brothers collaborate on new album

Guitarist Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman, have collaborated with the Isley Brothers on a new album, The Power of Peace, which will be released on July 28.

The tracklist of The Power of Peace will feature compositions by such artists as Stevie Wonder, the Impressions, and Burt Bacharach, as well as one new original composition by Blackman titled “I Remember.” Listen to “I Remember” below:

Watch a video telling the story of “I Remember” below:

Speaking to Billboard Magazine, Santana explained that the theme of The Power of Peace is “spiritual divine medicine to counter the fever pitch fear that is permeating this planet right now,” and that “this CD wakes you up beyond religion, beyond politics, beyond nations. It’s our duty to do this.”

Listen to the track “What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love” from The Power of Peace below:

For more information, go to http://www.santana.com/