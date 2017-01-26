Sammy Davis Jr. biopic on the way

Singer songwriter Lionel Richie will co-produce a biopic on the life of vocalist and Rat Packer Sammy Davis, Jr. According to Deadline, the film will be based on his 1965 memoir Yes I Can: The Story of Sammy Davis, Jr., which he co-wrote with Burt Boyar and his wife Jane.

The update follows years of legal issues surrounding the project, which began as early as 2012, when one of Davis’ daughters allegedly sold the rights to two different production companies.

Richie and the heirs of the Davis estate will co-produce the film with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, whose credits include the Transformers movies, and Mike Menchel.