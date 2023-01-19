Samara Joy | The JAZZIZ Podcast #13

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Samara Joy is among the top rising vocalists on the global jazz scene today. Last year, she released her critically-acclaimed Verve debut, Linger Awhile. Most recently, she has been nominated for two GRAMMYs, including Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album, as well as one NAACP Image Award. She joins us from the open seas to reflect on her breakout year in the latest episode of our JAZZIZ Podcast. Aside from talking about her new album, she talks about experimenting with the vocalese tradition, her innovative use of social media to help bring her music to audiences everywhere and more.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Samara Joy via the player below. Linger Awhile, her Verve Records debut album, is available now and you can order it HERE. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Meredith Truax.

