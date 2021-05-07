Samara Joy, Galathea, Michael Stephenson & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, we bring you new music by Samara Joy, Galathea, Michael Stephenson and more.

New Songs and Videos

Samara Joy, “The Trouble With Me Is You” [Video Premiere]

Samara Joy, the winner of the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, has announced the release of her self-titled debut, which drops July 9 via Whirlwind Recordings. The album sees her putting her spin on jazz standards from the Great American Songbook alongside jazz guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso and his trio, and furthers her reputation as one of America’s most promising young jazz vocalists. The first single from the album is her joyful and delightful take on Nat King Cole’s “The Trouble With Me Is You,” a premiere of which you can hear via the player below.

Galathea, “Afrique” feat. Kadi Koulibaly [Video Premiere]

Space Echo is releasing the first solo album by jazz and dub producer Massimo Napoli under the name of Galathea. Borrowing the name from the eponymous Nereid from Greek Mythology, the album is a deep dive into dub, spiritual jazz and African surroundings. “Afrique” from the album, is a subtle blend of Nigerian Afro-funk melodies and rhythms with dub tonalities and it is enriched by Kady Koulibaly’s vocal performance. The song is accompanied by a video directed by Marcello Bumbica, which you can watch via the player below. Pre-order Galathea here.

Michael Stephenson and Julius Rodriguez, “For All We Know” [Video Premiere]

Vocalist Michael Stephenson has shared his duet take on the classic American standard about loving and saying goodbye, “For All We Know,” performed with Julius Rodriguez on piano. “I love Julius’ playing,” Stephenson says via a statement. “Recording this song was a magical moment. It felt like the air in the room was different when we were done.” The song was recorded at Rudy Van Gelder’s studio in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, last October, and is also the second single from the vocalist’s upcoming LP, Michael Stephenson Meets the Alexander Claffy Trio, which will be released on September 10 via Cellar Music Group/La Reserve.

Okuté, “Caridad”

Cuban collective Okuté spotlights the sound of 1960s Cuba with a contemporary spirit on their debut self-titled album, out June 4 on Chulo Records. Lead singer Pedro “Tata” Francisco Almeida Barriel, who appears on the cover of the record, describes the single “Caridad” via a statement: “”Over the opening strum of the tres, Naivis and I beseech the orishas Yemaya and Chango. A slow bata pattern enters, and as the polyrhythms unfurl in complexity, the drums crescendo to ever higher rhythmic and spiritual peaks. The trumpets start for a brief respite, before Naivis reenters as bata, chekeres and campanas implore her to further praise the orishas.”

New Albums

Joe Lovano & Dave Douglas Sound Prints, Other Worlds (Greenleaf)

Other Worlds is the third album by the star-studded quintet Sound Prints, led by Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas, and with Lawrence Fields, Linda May Han Oh and Joey Baron. Both Lovano and Douglas contributed five original compositions apiece to the project, which was conceived as a loose homage to Wayne Shorter, and is also a fine showcase for inspired solos and band interplay. Pre-order Other Worlds here.

Mandy Barnett, Every Star Above (Melody Place/BMG)

Celebrated torch singer Mandy Barnett celebrates the legendary Billie Holiday and The Great American Songbook via interpretations of classics and selections of tracks from Lady Day’s fabled 1958 album Lady in Satin. Every Star Above was recorded with a 60-piece orchestra and arranger Sammy Nestico, whose recent passing at age 96 makes this his final work. Pre-order it here.

Noah Haidu, Slowly: Song for Keith Jarrett (Sunnyside)

Pianist Noah Haidu joins the legendary rhythm section of bassist Buster Williams and drummer Billy Hart on an album conceived as a tribute to Keith Jarrett that at times recalls the energy of the latter’s collaborations with Jack DeJohnette and Gary Peacock. Slowly: Song for Keith Jarrett finds all three musicians contributing compositions to the project and is a major trio statement that will be released one day before the piano great’s 76th birthday. Pre-order it here.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.