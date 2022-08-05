Samara Joy, Daniela Soledade, Jazz Funk Soul & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, a Daniela Soledade video premiere, Samara Joy announces her Verve Records full-length debut, Jim Brickman kickstarts this year’s Christmas season early and more!

New Music and Videos

Daniela Soledade, “Pretty World” [Video Premiere]

Rising-star Brazilian singer/songwriter Daniela Soledade offers love and optimism through her luscious sophomore album, Pretty World, released today and produced by acclaimed guitarist/composer Nate Najar. We’re delighted to present the premiere of the video of its title track, a take on Antonio Adolfo’s composition, popularized by none other than Stevie Wonder. “This is my opening statement of optimism and positive love,” Daniela announces via an official statement. “The world needs it and I enjoy sharing it.” Soledade will be performing concerts in Florida later this month alongside Adolfo and Roberto Menescal. Check out all her upcoming dates here.

Jim Brickman, “A Taste of Snow”

Is it too early for Christmas? Pianist/songwriter Jim Brickman has released the first single from his forthcoming yuletide album… and we simply could not resist including it in today’s roundup of new music! This intimate solo piano rendition of “A Taste of Snow” is part of an elegant 16-song program Brickman recorded for his upcoming holiday album, Very Merry Christmas, that is scheduled for an October 14 release and features a mix of new compositions, carols and Brickman classics, as well as several special guests.

Samara Joy, “Can’t Get Out of This Mood”

22-year-old vocalist Samara Joy, one of today’s most promising rising stars in vocal jazz, has signed with Verve Records and will release her full-length debut for the label, Linger Awhile, on September 16. The record finds her updating beloved songs with a modern twist, sometimes singing original lyrics using the melodies of famous instrumental solos in the style known as vocalese. The announcement comes with the release of the album’s first single, a version of “Can’t Get Out of This Mood,” written by Frank Loesser and Jimmy McHugh and previously performed by such greats as Sarah Vaughan and Nina Simone, among others. Joy’s track also includes a beautiful piano solo by Ben Paterson.

New Albums

Billy Drummond, Valse Sinistre (Cellar Music)

Drummer/composer Billy Drummond returns with his first album as a leader since 1996. Valse Sinistre is a multigenerational project featuring some of the most innovative voices on the scene today and offering a dynamic repertoire, including rarely-heard pieces and a sole original composition intercutting John Coltrane’s harmonic ideas with Thelonious Monk’s melodic leaps and tendencies.

Andy Adamson Quintet, A Coincidence of Cats (Andros)

On his latest album, keyboardist Andy Adamson showcases compositional prowess, drawing inspiration from travel and the natural world. A Coincidence of Cats, released today, delivers a mix of jazz, fusion and positive energy, and is performed with a quintet of talented and like-minded musicians.

Jazz Funk Soul, Forecast (Shanachie)

Veteran hit-makers saxophonist Everette Harp, keyboardist Jeff Lorber and guitarist Paul Jackson Jr. renew their collaboration on a new Jazz Funk Soul album, Forecast, featuring all original compositions. “By using our years of collective vocabulary we freely express ourselves musically using everything we have at our disposal,” shares Harp via a press release.