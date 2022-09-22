Live From the Seven Spheres “Sacred Sphere” (Mack Avenue)

Visionary keyboardist Cameron Graves created “thrash-jazz” by blending classical, jazz, fusion and heavy metal. He continues to propel this unique music forward on his new live album, Live From the Seven Spheres (Mack Avenue). The record features reimaginings of selected tracks from his previous studio outings, Planetary Prince (2017) and Seven (2021), performed with his powerhouse quartet. Among them, “Sacred Sphere” from the latter album that, despite clocking in at around the three-minute mark, unravels with great intensity and packs a mean punch. A manifestation of focused virtuosity, this version features guitarist Colin Cook’s shredding acrobatics in an even more prominent role.