As a teeanger growing up in early-’60s Los Angeles, Russ Titelman had the opportunity to observe the mad genius of Phil Spector up close, working in Spector’s studio as a session guitarist and vocalist. Later moving to New York, Titelman collaborated with Ry Cooder and Randy Newman on a tune for the Mick Jagger movie Performance, which led to his long association with Warner Bros. During more than 20 years with the company, he developed a stellar track record, producing albums by Little Feat, Randy Newman, George Harrison, George Benson, David Sanborn, Patti Austin, Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood, to name a few. He and Lenny Waronker also co-produced Rickie Lee Jones’ first two critically acclaimed albums, and Titelman and Jones have reunited on Pieces of Treasure, a new album of jazz standards by the singer. – Bob Weinberg
Listen to our Russ Titelman playlist via the player below.
Featured photo by Vivian Wang.
