Rufus Reid, ‘Celebration’ (Sunnyside) | Review


At the top of this disc, you hear the enormous, singing sound of Rufus Reid’s bass, a known quantity after his six-decade career backing legacy giants and leading his own bands. But you may not expect what comes next — the translucent splendor of strings courtesy of the Sirius Quartet, and then solos from violinist

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

BUY NOW