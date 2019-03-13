Roy Haynes – “Green Chimneys”

Today is drummer Roy Haynes’ birthday. The jazz legend, who has been a major force in this music for more than seven decades, turns 94. Throughout his wide-ranging career, Haynes played a variety of styles, from bebop to free-jazz to fusion, and performed as a sideman to some of the most iconic figures in jazz, including Charlie Parker, John Coltrane and Pat Metheny. As a leader, he has recorded more than 30 albums under his own name. He’s a Kennedy Center honoree and a Lifetime Grammy recipient, and in 1960, he was named by Esquire magazine as one of the best-dressed men in America. To celebrate the birthday of this endlessly talented and infinitely stylish musician, let’s take a listen to this burning take on “Green Chimneys” from his 2003 album Fountain of Youth.