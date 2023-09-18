Roxy Coss: Jazz Beyond Boundaries

In this episode of “Jazziz Not What You Think,” we dive deep into the multifaceted world of Roxy Coss, a true powerhouse in the jazz scene. As a GRAMMY Award-Winning Musician, Composer, Bandleader, Recording Artist, Educator, and Activist, Roxy’s contributions to music and her advocacy for gender equality in jazz are nothing short of remarkable.

In this episode of "Jazziz Not What You Think," we dive deep into the multifaceted world of Roxy Coss, a true powerhouse in the jazz scene. As a GRAMMY Award-Winning Musician, Composer, Bandleader, Recording Artist, Educator, and Activist, Roxy's contributions to music and her advocacy for gender equality in jazz are nothing short of remarkable. From her accolades, including the 2022 Downbeat Critics’ Poll "Rising Star" award, to her role as the Founder and President of the Women In Jazz Organization (WIJO), Roxy's impact is undeniable. Join us as we explore her illustrious career, her latest album "Disparate Parts," and her dedication to transforming the jazz landscape. Get ready to be inspired by the incredible Roxy Coss and her unwavering commitment to the art of jazz. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wJoFhWsraA