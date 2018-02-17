Roscoe Mitchell and Gerald Clayton honored at 2018 ASCAP Jazz Awards

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) presented the prestigious ASCAP Founders Award to multi-instrumentalist and composer Roscoe Mitchell and the esteemed ASCAP Vanguard Award to pianist and composer Gerald Clayton during its annual ASCAP Jazz Awards celebration at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill Jazz Club in Los Angeles, California on February 7.

ASCAP’s President Paul Williams commented: “We are honored to present Roscoe Mitchell and Gerald Clayton with awards in celebration of their unique contributions to music. For five decades, Roscoe Mitchell has continuously expanded our ideas of how contemporary music is heard and made, and influenced generations of music creators in the process. Gerald Clayton has become an accomplished ensemble leader, capturing the full spectrum of human emotion through improvisatory composition. Both Roscoe and Gerald have reshaped the pulse behind jazz music, and for that we are forever grateful.”

The ceremony also recognized former ASCAP President Marilyn Bergman with the inaugural ASCAP President’s Award for her services to ASCAP’s music creators.

Williams commented: “Marilyn Bergman shaped the legacy of ASCAP with her passionate commitment to championing our music makers and laying the groundwork for the next generation of creatives. She presided over our organization during a time of incredible growth, and reacted to changes in the music landscape with political savvy and acumen. It is an honor to award her with ASCAP’s very first President’s Award.”

For the full official coverage of the 2018 ASCAP Jazz Awards, go to www.ascap.com/jazzawards18