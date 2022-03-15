Ron Miles, Nina Simone, Joey Alexander & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Ron Miles Dies: Cornetist/composer Ron Miles passed away last week in his hometown of Denver, Colorado. He was 58 years old. A master of improvisational and classical jazz, Miles was one of the most progressive voices of his generation. An acclaimed bandleader, Miles was also a passionate educator and a coordinator of the jazz program at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, along with frequent collaborator Fred Hess. Miles released Rainbow Sign, his final album and loving tribute to his late father, in 2020 via Blue Note Records. Listen to it via the player below.

Dionne Warwick and A Tribe Called Quest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations: Legendary vocalist Dionne Warwick and seminal hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest have been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. They join fellow 2022 nominees Beck Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Contemporary Records Acoustic Sounds Series Announced: Craft Recordings and Acoustic Sounds are teaming up to celebrate the 70-year legacy of legendary jazz label Contemporary Records in a new vinyl reissue series. The Contemporary Records Acoustic Sounds Series will launch on May 13 with the reissue of Art Pepper’s +Eleven: Modern Jazz Classics from 1960. Albums by Barney Kessel, Benny Carter, Hampton Hawes and Shelly Manne will follow. Find out more via the trailer below. Pre-order here.

APA Announces 2023 American Pianist Awards Finalists: The American Pianists Association (APA) has announced the five finalists of the 2023 American Pianist Awards. They are Caelan Cardello, Esteban Castro, Paul Cornish, Thomas Linger and Isaiah J. Thompson. The five artists will compete for the prestigious Cole Porter Fellowship, given every four years to an American jazz pianist at the conclusion of the organization’s unique 13-month competition. Each of the finalists has already won a cash prize of $25,000, plus exceptional opportunities, and the winner will receive career support valued at more than $200,000. More here.

Joey Alexander Signs To Mack Avenue: Mack Avenue Music Group has announced the signing of pianist/composer Joey Alexander, whose label debut, Origin, will be released later this spring. Mack Avenue Label Group President Denny Stilwell states via a press release: “It’s a good day when an expressive, thoughtful and elegant artist the likes of Joey Alexander joins your roster. He has so much to say – we are looking forward to watching his artistry continue to unfold.” Origin marks Alexander’s first album of all original material. Recorded last year, it features him alongside a stellar lineup with Chris Potter, Larry Grenadier, Kendrick Scott and Gilad Hekselman.

Matthew Whitaker Makes Film Scoring Debut: Pianist Matthew Whitaker has scored the short film of ESPN’s Black-focused editorial wing Andscape, “Starkeisha,” which is available to stream HERE. The 20-year-old musician/composer will also be the subject of his own documentary this April 3, where he describes the ableism-rooted challenges he’s faced in his career and how film scoring represents the next step in his journey from jazz prodigy to cross-genre. More here.

Album Announcements

Nina Simone, Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits And Remixes (Verve): Verve has released a new 24-track collection of Nina Simone music, titled Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits And Remixes. The new compilation gathers some of the most iconic songs that she recorded throughout her career and includes seven remixes by some of the hottest, in-demand DJ’s worldwide, such as Joel Corry, SOFI TUKKER, Rudimental, HONNE and more. Order it here.

Tony Malaby’s Sabino, The Cave of Winds (Pyroclastic): Saxophonist/composer Tony Malaby reconvenes his Sabino quartet with guitarist Ben Monder, bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Tom Rainey for his new album. The Cave of Winds, released on January 7 via Pyroclastic, also draws inspiration from the freedoms and sonic qualities he explored during his COVID-era sessions under a New Jersey turnpike bridge. Order it here.

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Ghost Song (Nonesuch): Singer/songwriter Cécile McLorin Salvant released her Nonesuch Records full-length debut, Ghost Song, on March 4. The album features a diverse mix of seven originals and five interpretations of songs on the themes of ghosts, nostalgia and yearning, performed in a wide range of settings. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” she explains via a press release. “It’s getting closer to reflecting my personality as an eclectic curator.” Order Ghost Song here.

Eric Goletz, A New Light (CAP): Virtuoso trombonist Eric Goletz draws on his multifarious background and 30-year experience as a studio musician and first-call horn player in New York City to create an infectious pastiche of eclectic musical styles on his sophomore album as a leader, A New Light, was released on January 21. This large ensemble album features Randy Brecker and a host of top New York City players, as well as Goletz’s own unique arrangements. Listen to it via the player below.

Live Music and Festival News

Pitchfork Music Festival Announces Full 2022 Lineup: The Pitchfork Music Festival will return to Chicago’s Union Park on July 15-17. The festival has announced its full 2022 lineup, which will be headlined by The National, Mitski and The Roots. Other artists scheduled to perform are BADBADNOTGOOD, Cate Le Bon, Indigo De Souza, Arooj Aftab, Jeff Parker & the New Breed, among others. More here.

Norah Jones Announces Tour: Norah Jones, whose seminal album Come Away With Me celebrates its 20th anniversary, has announced her first tour dates since 2019. The multi-GRAMMY-winning artist will appear at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 8 and has just announced a summer U.S. tour which kicks off June 20 and includes shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York City. Tour dates info here.

Orrin Evans at Jazz at Princeton University, April 9: Jazz at Princeton University will welcome special guest pianist Orrin Evans for the Spring Concert of its Creative Large Ensemble, under the direction of Darcy James Argue. The performance will feature an array of music from the past, present and future of jazz orchestra and will take place on April 9 at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall. Tickets here.

Arts for Art, The Clemente, and Deep Tones Event Supporting Humanitarian Aid to Ukrainian Peoples: Arts for Art, The Clemente and Deep Tones will present a 5-hour benefit concert to raise money to fund relief to Ukrainian people, following the February 24 Russian invasion. The event will take place as an in-person event at New York’s The Clemente on March 18. It will feature over 50 musicians and poets, coming together to express solidarity through creativity. More here.

Snarky Puppy Intimate Concert at GroundUp Music Festival: Snarky Puppy, one of the world’s top bands in genre-defying instrumental music, will perform an intimate and extremely rare acoustic set on May 7, as part of their recurring three-day extravaganza, GroundUp Music Festival. The concert will be open to a limited audience of Saturday Brunch ticket holders (only 75 tickets available) and to All-In-Pass ticket holders. Get your tickets here.

Featured photo by Elliott Ross.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.