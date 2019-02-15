Ron Korb, “Patagonia,” from World Café

Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning flutist extraordinaire Ron Korb triumphs with the release of his highly anticipated World Café – a contemporary instrumental celebration of Latin fusion. Featuring the virtuosity of Latin Jazz masters guitarist Johannes Linstead and the legendary Cuban jazz pianist Hilario Duran, Ron’s compositions sizzle, seduce and soar. That’s certainly the case for “Patagonia,” today’s Song of the Day, whose rugged groove and windswept melody make for a scenic musical trip.

Feature photo of Ron Korb courtesy Dan Shao