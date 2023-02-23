Ron Bosse | The JAZZIZ Podcast #18

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Guitarist/composer Ron Bosse has been an active player for many years, performing and recording with many jazz greats and with his renowned band Pursuance. He has also released projects under his own name, including his latest album, Burning Room Only, a collaboration with acclaimed keyboardist/producer Jeff Lorber. In our latest JAZZIZ Podcast conversation, we talk about this album, as well as other topics, including his Bosse School of Music that he created in 2004, his formative years and some of his thoughts on the collaborative nature of music performance and music making.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with guitarist Ron Bosse via the player below. Bosse’s new album, Burning Room Only, is available now. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.