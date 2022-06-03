Roberto Occhipinti Explores a Beloved Format: The Piano Trio

Along with the five albums he had previously released under his leadership, bassist Roberto Occhipinti has spent the past five decades playing in jazz ensembles, classical orchestras, Afro-Cuban jazz outfits led by Hilario Durán and Jane Bunnett, and in the touring bands of Stevie Wonder and Britpop pioneer Damon Albarn among others. But the one

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!