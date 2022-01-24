Robert Glasper, Ornette Coleman, Pedrito Martinez & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Robert Glasper on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Keyboardist/composer/producer Robert Glasper performed “In Tune” and “Black Superhero” from the upcoming third installment in his Black Radio series on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The performance took place on MLK Day and featured Rapsody, BJ the Chicago Kid, Amir Sulaiman and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Watch it via the player below. Black Radio III is due out February 25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.

New Ornette Coleman Box Set: Craft continues its celebration of Contemporary Records’ 70th anniversary with the release of a new Ornette Coleman box set. Ornette Coleman – Genesis of Genius: The Contemporary Albums, due out March 25, features the saxophonist’s seminal Contemporary releases, 1958’s Something Else!!!! The Music of Ornette Coleman and 1959’s Tomorrow Is the Question! The New Music of Ornette Coleman. The set comes with newly remastered audio and a 32-page booklet with archival photos and extensive new liner notes. CD and digital versions will also be available. Pre-order here.

2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations: The 53rd NAACP Image Awards nominations were announced last week in a virtual event, including the nominees for Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental and Outstanding Jazz Album Vocal. Check out all nominees here. The winners will be announced during the two-hour live television special, which will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, airing on February 26 on BET.

Somi Shares New Release Date for Album Celebrating Miriam Makeba: Somi will release Zenzile: The Reimagination Of Miriam Makeba on March 4 via her Salon Africana. This is an updated release date, as her full-length celebration of Miriam Makeba had originally been slated for last summer. Pre-order it here. In addition, Somi will celebrate the release of the album at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on March 19. Tickets here.

New Club d’Elf Video Featuring Sand Animation by Kseniya Simonova: Boston-based world-dub-jazz collective Club d’Elf have shared their sensual take on the Sufi traditional “Dervish Dance.” The single is accompanied by a video featuring sand animation by Kseniya Simonova. “Dervish Dance” is the first single from Club d’Elf’s upcoming vibrant double-album, You Never Know, due out April 1 via Face Pelt Records. Pre-order it here.

Album Announcements

Kit Downes, Vermillion (ECM): On his sophomore chamber music-oriented album as a leader for ECM, Kit Downes offers an assorted piano trio program with collaborators bassist Petter Eldh and drummer James Maddren. Vermillion, due out February 11, treads gentle lyricism and bold creative outbursts in equal measures and with a strong penchant for melody. Pre-order it here.

John Hébert, Sounds of Love (Sunnyside): Recorded in Switzerland in 2013, Sounds of Love documents bassist John Hébert’s singular tribute to his hero, Charles Mingus, featuring a star-studded quintet with Taylor Ho Bynum, Tim Berne, Fred Hersch and Ches Smith. The album includes new arrangements of Mingus pieces, plus works written by Hébert as vehicles for improvisation. Order it here.

Oz Noy, Ray Marchica, Ugonna Okegwo, Riverside (Outside In): Guitarist Oz Noy, drummer Ray Marchica and bassist Ugonna Okegwo have released Riverside, their new trio recording, on January 21 via Outside In Music. Their first release together is a fresh, life-affirming collection of standards stemming from the group’s spontaneously assembled outdoor jams held in Riverside Park, New York City, during the lockdown. Order it here.

Andrew Cyrille, William Parker, Enrico Rava, 2 Blues for Cecil (TUM): Drummer Andrew Cyrille, bassist William Parker and flugelhornist Enrico Rava join forces for the first time as a trio on a collaborative project and tribute to their former collaborator, free jazz pioneer Cecil Taylor. 2 Blues for Cecil, recorded in 2020 following their performance at the Sons d’hiver festival in Paris, France, was released on January 21 via TUM Records. Order it here.

Live Music and Festival News

2022 Frost Music Live Signature Series Kicks Off Valentine’s Day: The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami will kick off its 2022 Signature Series on Valentine’s Day. It lineup will include world-renowned jazz and classical artists, including Terri Lyne Carrington, the American Brass Quintet, an Earth Day celebration with Maria Schneider and much more. Concerts will be held at the Gusman Concert Hall and most will be livestreamed. More here.

Rick Braun Album Release Shows: Rick Braun will release his self-titled album on February 11. The trumpeter/keyboardist will celebrate the record’s release with two special weekend shows at Spaghettini’s in Seal Beach, California on February 11-12. Limited tickets are available here. The February 12 show will be livestreamed on a special episode of Rick’s Café Live HERE.

Drom NYC Announces Pedrito Martinez Weekly Residency: Drom NYC, Manhattan’s East Village underground world music nightclub, will launch its first weekly artist residency with famed percussionist/vocalist Pedrito Martinez and his group on February 3. For his weekly residency, Pedrito will perform alongside Sebastian Natal on bass and vocals, Issac Delgado Jr on keyboard and vocals, Jose “Xito” Lovell on trombone and vocals and Manuel Marquez percussion and vocals. More special guests and dancers will make appearances throughout the series. Tickets here.