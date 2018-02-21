Watch a video from Robert Glasper Experiment’s first-ever concert film

The Robert Glasper Experiment, led by pianist and record producer Robert Glasper, and featuring multi-instrumentalist Casey Benjamin, bassist Derrick Hodge, and drummer Mark Colenburg, will release its first-ever concert film on DVD and digital platforms through Eagle Rock Entertainment on March 16. The film, Robert Glasper Experiment: Live, captures the GRAMMY Award-winning band performing on various stages around the world. Watch the band’s performance of “Calls,” featuring vocalist Algebra Blessett, from the film:

Robert Glasper Experiment: Live was compiled by director J. Kevin Swan, who previously worked with such acts as Patti Smith, Billy Joel, and Alicia Keys. The program includes songs from the band’s two Black Radio albums and more, such as covers of Radiohead’s “Packt Like Sardines in a Crushed Tin Box” and Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.” It also includes special guests, such as vocalist Lalah Hathaway and the Metropole Orchestra conducted by Vince Mendoza.

For more information go to http://www.robertglasper.com/