Rickie Lee Jones Playlist

A 24-year-old boho beatnik chick with pals like Tom Waits and Chuck E. Weiss, Rickie Lee Jones burst on the pop music scene with her self-titled debut record of 1979. The sunny, streetwise sounds of the radio hit “Chuck E’s in Love” made everyone fall for the singer with the tough yet coquettish voice who scours the dives of L.A. for her dude (“Is he here? I look in the pool hall”). Of course, those who bought the album discovered the depths of Jones’ talent and jazz roots (and jazz sidemen like Red Callender and Victor Feldman in the credits), and its follow-up, 1981’s Pirates — produced once again by the team of Russ Titelman and Lenny Waronker — proved she was a force with which to be reckoned. Over the years, Jones has continued to release soulful, uncompromising music, occasionally putting her spin on jazz standards. With the new Pieces of Treasure, the singer — reunited with producer Titelman — goes all in on the Great American Songbook, offering deeply personal renditions of tunes such as “All the Way” and “It’s All in the Game.” – Bob Weinberg

Featured photo: Coolsville Inc.