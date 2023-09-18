Rhythms of Resilience: JoVia Armstrong Unveils the Musical Tapestry of Her Journey

Join us on a captivating musical odyssey as we sit down with the multi-talented artist, composer, producer, and educator hailing from Detroit, Michigan, JoVia Armstrong, in this episode of "Jazziz Not What You Think." JoVia's impressive career is marked by a series of accolades, from being named the Best Black Female Percussionist of the Year by the Black Women in Jazz Awards to her current role on the executive board of Chicago's Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. As an endorsed artist with QSC, Sabian, Icon Pro Audio, and Gon Bops, her contributions to the world of music are both diverse and profound. We'll explore her journey from classical percussion to her deep love for Afro-Cuban rhythms and her groundbreaking work with Eunoia Society, where she harnesses immersive technology to create therapeutic entertainment. Discover how JoVia's music, including her acclaimed album "The Antidote Suite," resonates with audiences and critics alike, breaking away from conventions and offering a unique and mesmerizing experience. Tune in for an inspiring conversation with an artist who has dedicated her life to the power of rhythm and sound. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRjczeG0nXQ