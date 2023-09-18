Rhythms of Resilience: JoVia Armstrong Unveils the Musical Tapestry of Her Journey


Join us on a captivating musical odyssey as we sit down with the multi-talented artist, composer, producer, and educator hailing from Detroit, Michigan, JoVia Armstrong, in this episode of “Jazziz Not What You Think.” JoVia’s impressive career is marked by a series of accolades, from being named the Best Black Female Percussionist of the Year

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz