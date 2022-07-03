REVIEW: Sonic Liberation Front/Oliver Lake, ‘Justice: The Vocal Works of Oliver Lake’ (High Two)

Over the span of several decades, Oliver Lake has established himself as a jazz legend with an ever-driving exploratory spirit, in and out of avant-garde circles. So it comes as no great surprise to encounter another twist in the saxophonist-composer’s journey, with a luminous project built around fresh-minded arrangements for a vocal quartet. Think of

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON