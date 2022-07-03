REVIEW: Joey Alexander, ‘Origin’ (Mack Avenue)

Although Joey Alexander’s primarily known for having been a jazz child prodigy — he recorded his first album at age 11 — the native Indonesian is a superior acoustic pianist who consistently comes up with fresh spins on standards.
Origin
finds the pianist moving forward on several levels. Eighteen at the time of this 2021 recording, his sixth as a leader, he is inevitably outgrowing the prodigy tag. Alexander performs two of the 10 songs on electric piano, displaying a fresh new voice on the instrument, and the program on Origin
exclusively comprises his originals. In addition to bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Kendrick Scott, saxophonist Chris Potter and guitarist Gilad Hekselman guest on three songs apiece.
Alexander’s originals are, at times, reminiscent of something that Wayne Shorter might have written in the 1960s, although Chick Corea is an occasional influence on his piano playing. He utilizes original chord changes, quirky melodies and subtle surprises that keep the music from becoming predictable. As was true from the time he made his debut, the pianist displays admirable self-restraint while occasionally hinting at his impressive technique. Grenadier and Scott work closely with Alexander, reacting instantly to his ideas and providing the trio with an attractive group sound.
Alexander’s brilliance as an improviser remains intact while he continues to develop his individual sound. His compositions cover a variety of moods and, while none seems destined to become a standard (the wistful ballad “Promise of Spring” has the best chance), they serve as inspiring vehicles for his improvisations and those of his sidemen. The rather wild “Rise Up” is a memorable highpoint.
An excellent set of modern post-bop jazz, Origin
is a strong step forward for the still-young pianist. — Scott Yanow
https://open.spotify.com/album/47Y5cRWVXLK2nM3pkOpVxE?si=vwWGNmKGT7CCAhyr_5yVWg