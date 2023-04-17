Return to Forever, ‘The Mothership Returns’ (Eagle)


Chick Corea’s Return to Forever was one of the chops-happiest bands of 1970s fusion. Their complex, frequently multipart compositions offered less pure hard-rock fervor than the Mahavishnu Orchestra, and eschewed the sweet melodies of Weather Report. Instead, they layered Corea’s wild, baroque keyboard explorations and Al Di Meola’s stinging guitars over Stanley Clarke’s funky bass

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz