Requisite: Various Artists, ‘The Original Soundtrack From the Film Black Orpheus’ (Fontana, 1959)

By Bob Weinberg Although the film has been criticized for its overly sunny portrayal of life in the favelas (slums), there’s no denying the cultural importance of Orfeus Negro, or Black Orpheus, especially as it relates to its soundtrack. For many, director Marcel Camus’ movie — which was awarded the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1959 — provided their first taste of samba and bossa nova music, presented against the backdrop of stunning tropical vistas and the colorful, riotous swirl of Carnaval in the streets of Rio de Janeiro. The ancient Greek tragedy of the lovers Orpheus and Eurydice is transported to this picturesque (if idealized) setting, and provides a showcase for the then-new bossa nova music of Antônio Carlos Jobim and lyricist Vinícius de Moraes, as well as composer Luiz Bonfá, who penned the movie’s standout tune “Manha De Carnaval” (Morning of the Carnival). The African roots of Brazilian music are thrillingly featured in tracks that capture the pulse-pounding polyrhythms of percussionists blazing batacuda beats on atabaque drums, punctuated by chants, whistles, bells, neighborhood chatter and the sounds of children playing. A version of Jobim’s “O Nosso Amor” (Our Love), a theme that recurs throughout, contains a particularly intoxicating bed of drums and percussion supporting a rather peppy accordion. Interspersed among the celebratory percussive performances are gentle yet surprisingly emotional bossa nova songs, which would provide the template for a style that would take the world by storm and inspire artists such as Stan Getz and Frank Sinatra. Intricately picked acoustic guitar and intimate vocals feature on gorgeous melodies such as Jobim and De Moraes’ “Felicidade” and Bonfá’s “Manha de Carnaval” and “Samba de Orfeu” — the latter featuring a children’s chorus cheerfully singing the lilting refrain. Even with its uplifting melodies and driving bateria bands, much of the music is shot through with its signature ingredient of saudade, or wistful melancholy. Like the movie, the music can be appreciated purely for its surface charm, but a closer examination reveals layers of feeling and meaning. https://open.spotify.com/album/5b2ozEvPDWvXiq98K3whfc?si=wS0XxarXQcWqmhtjZyvW9w