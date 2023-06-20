Requisite: Ray Charles, ‘Genius + Soul = Jazz’ (Impulse!, 1961)


By Bob Weinberg With his recordings for Atlantic, Ray Charles established himself as the pre-eminent soul singer of his generation. And while he’d performed some bluesy jazz for the imprint — dig Soul Brothers, his 1957 team-up with vibraphonist Milt Jackson — it’s telling that one of his early recordings for the ABC label offshoot

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz