Requisite: Phineas Newborn Jr., ‘A World of Piano!’ (Contemporary/Craft, 1962)


By Bob Weinberg His praises were sung by no less an authority than Count Basie, he worked in a duo with Charles Mingus and, upon his 1956 debut recording, Ralph J. Gleason raved in Down Beat, “he has a command of the instrument to make other pianists weep.” While Phineas Newborn Jr. didn’t achieve the

