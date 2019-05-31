Requisite Listening: Les McCann and Eddie Harris, “Swiss Movement” (Atlantic)

Les McCann and Eddie Harris Swiss Movement (Atlantic) — Call it serendipity. Pianist McCann and saxophonist Harris had each played sets with their respective bands at the Montreux Jazz Festival in June 1969. They then decided they’d like to play a set together, recruiting trumpeter Benny Bailey, who was living in Europe, and making use…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.