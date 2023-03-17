Requisite: Clifford Brown and Max Roach, ‘At Basin Street’ (EmArcy, 1956)


Great excitement followed the announcement that trumpeter Clifford Brown was joining forces with drummer Max Roach in 1954. Bebop royalty, Roach had made his bones alongside Charlie Parker and took part in the epic Jazz at Massey Hall concert with Bird, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell and Charles Mingus. Brown, six years Roach’s junior, had created

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz