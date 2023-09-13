Requisite: Alice Coltrane, ‘A Monastic Trio’ (Impulse!, 1968)


By Bob Weinberg Almost a year had passed since John Coltrane died when his widow, Alice Coltrane, and his former bandmates, bassist Jimmy Garrison and drummer Rashied Ali, recorded the tracks that make up A Monastic Trio. (One track, “Ohnedaruth,” featuring Pharoah Sanders on bass clarinet and Ben Riley on drums, had been recorded earlier

