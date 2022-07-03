Requiem for a Hawaii Jazz King: Remembering Gabe Baltazar

Remembering Gabe Baltazar, a pioneering Asian American jazz artist (1929-2022). When Gabe Baltazar Jr., the most influential jazz artist in the history of Hawaii, died on June 12, it marked the end of an era. He was 92. Baltazar’s family confirmed he’d been under hospice care at his home in Waialua. I got to know

