Remembering Sweet Pea Atkinson: Was (Not Was), “Walk the Dinosaur”

Vocalist Sweet Pea Atkinson passed away on May 5 after suffering a heart attack. He was 74. Atkinson is best known as the co-lead singer of Was (Not Was), the band lead by David and Don Was. Their biggest hit song was a tight and eclectic mix of funk, pop and rock titled “Walk the Dinosaur,” which revolved around the vocal interplay between its two lead vocalists Atkinson and Sir Harry Bowens, and was released in 1987. Atkinson also later released two solo albums: Don’t Walk Away from 1982 and Get What You Deserve from 2017.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.