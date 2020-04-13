Remembering Jymie Merritt: Max Roach – “Nommo”

Bass pioneer and innovator Jymie Merritt died on April 10, aged 93. One of the most acclaimed sidemen of his generation, Merritt worked with countless greats throughout his career and was an important member of Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers from 1958 to 1963. While he never recorded an album as a leader, he was a prolific composer. “Nommo” is one of his most famous compositions; a hard-bop number written for Max Roach’s 1966 album, Drums Unlimited. A faster version of the piece also appears on Lee Morgan’s 1970 Live at the Lighthouse.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.