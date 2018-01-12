Menu
     
Matt Micucci News January 12, 2018

Record Store Day 2018 date announced

Record Store Day 2018 date announced

Record Store Day is slated to be back this April 21 at various independent retailers all over the world as it heads into its eleventh year. The annual event, inaugurated in 2007 and held on one Saturday every April, aims to “celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store.” Record Store Day has also announced plans for a third Summer Camp series for small independent record stores.

Record Store Day include special releases from artists across genres, including jazz. Last year’s special releases included works by such artists as pianists Thelonious Monk and Bill Evans, bassist Jaco Pastorius, and guitarist Wes Montgomery.

The list of exclusive records to be released during Record Store Day will be out shortly, as well as an announcement for the Record Store Day 2018 Ambassador. Last year, the honor went to singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist St. Vincent, becoming the Day’s first ever female Ambassador. Other Ambassadors of previous editions include Metallica, Dave Grohl, and Jack White.

For more information, go to http://www.recordstoreday.com/

To check out JAZZIZ.com’s picks from last year’s Record Store Day, CLICK HERE.

