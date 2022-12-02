Ready for the Weekend: Jeff Goldblum, No Cosmos, Tom Skinner & More

Get ready for the weekend with our weekly roundup of new music, videos and albums for you to discover. This week, we’re ringing in the holiday season with new a new Jeff Goldblum single. We also bring you new music by No Cosmos, a new Tom Skinner live performance video and much more!

New Music and Videos

No Cosmos, “Almost Lost You”

No Cosmos, led by accomplished Montreal-based trumpeter Scott Bevins, have shared a new visualizer for their new single, the hypnotic instrumental “Almost Lost You.” The track embodies a driving, electronic-influences, sample-based interpretation of jazz, inducing a sense of determined focus. It is also one of the tracks from a new No Cosmos album, that will be released in Spring 2023.

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, “The Christmas Waltz”

Following 2018’s The Capitol Studios Sessions and 2019’s I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, Jeff Goldblum returns to music alongside the now-fabled Mildred Snitzer Orchestra with a new single, “The Christmas Waltz.” Released by Verve Records, the single features the award-winning actor’s distinctive voice, which is perfectly suited to this high-spirited, festive number.

Tom Skinner, “Bishara”

Drummer/composer Tom Skinner has released a live performance video of “Bishara.” This is the opening track from his new album, Voices of Bishara, released November 30. The video, filmed earlier this fall at St. Luke’s Church in West Holloway, London, features Skinner on drums and percussion, Tom Herbert on acoustic bass, Kareem Dayes on cello, Chelsea Carmichael and Robert Stillman on tenor saxophone and Paul Camo on samples.

New Albums

Gilles Peterson and Lionel Loueke, HH Reimagined (Edition)

Gilles Peterson and Lionel Loueke have collaborated on a reimagined version of HH, Loueke’s album from 2020 featuring the music of his long-term mentor, Herbie Hancock. HH Reimagined is described via a press release as “a brilliantly chaotic clash of worldwide club rhythms and guitar loops.”

Nicholas Payton, The Couch Sessions (Smoke Sessions)

Multi-instrumentalist/composer Nicholas Payton provides a session of musical therapy drawing on the compositions and words of some of jazz’s most visionary artists on The Couch Sessions. On this outing, Payton is joined by bassist Buster Williams and drummer Lenny White, in the latest of a series of albums recorded for Smoke Sessions Records with dream rhythm sections.

Laszlo Gardony, Close Connection (Sunnyside)

Internationally acclaimed Boston-based jazz pianist and composer Laszlo Gardony Laszlo Gardony embraces his Hungarian folk music and prog-rock roots on Close Connection, his 14th album as a leader. The record reunites him with his favorite rhythm tandem of bassist John Lockwood and drummer Yoron Israel on a set of original compositions and collective improvisations.

