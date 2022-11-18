Ready for the Weekend: Charles Lloyd, Marcus Strickland, Esbjörn Svensson & More

Get ready for the weekend with our weekly roundup of new music, videos and albums for you to discover. This week, a Marcus Strickland collaboration with Lionel Loueke, a new Charles Lloyd trio album, a previously-unreleased solo piano album by the much-missed Esbjörn Svensson and more!

New Music and Videos

Marcus Strickland Twi-Life, “Dust Ball Fantasy” feat. Lionel Loueke

“Dust Ball Fantasy” is a cosmic track by award-winning multi-instrumentalist/composer Marcus Strickland, featuring guitar phenom Lionel Loueke. It is described via a press release as “a call for humans to enjoy their time on Planet Earth.” It is also the first single from Strickland’s new album with Twi-Life, The Universe’s Wildest Dreams, which will be released on January 13 via his own Strick Music.

Tunico, “Galope”

Multi-instrumentalist/composer Antonio Secchin, also known as Tunico, has released his buoyant debut single, “Galope.” Orchestrating a diverse body of traditional Brazilian rhythms and textures, the piece is described via a press release as typifying “the genre-defiant instrumental music that Rio De Janeiro is famed for.” Tunico will be releasing his first release with the London-based label, Far Out Recordings, in 2023.

Eri Yamamoto Trio, “Colors Are Beautiful”

Pianist/composer Eri Yamamoto has released a new video for the single “Colors Are Beautiful.” The video is directed by Aleksandra Szczepanowska, who says via a press release: “There was mutual trust and respect with Eri Yamamoto and a resulting artistic freedom in creating images that came to me when listening to the song.” “Colors Are Beautiful” is included in Eri Yamamoto’s latest trio album, A Woman With a Purple Wig, which we listed as one of the ten albums released this month that you need to know about.

New Albums

Charles Lloyd, Trios: Sacred Thread (Blue Note)

Sacred Thread is the third and final release in Charles Lloyd’s series of albums showcasing his restless creativity in three different trio settings, Trio of Trios, following the previously-released Chapel and Ocean. The final entry in the series features the legendary saxophonist alongside guitarist Julian Lage and percussionist Zakir Hussain.

Esbjörn Svensson, HOME.S (ACT)

HOME.S is a never-before-heard Esbjörn Svensson solo piano album, showcasing his art and playing in a more intimate and focused setting for the first, and possibly, only time. Recently rediscovered, these recordings were made only a few weeks before the Nordic jazz trailblazer’s sudden passing in 2008.

Hedvig Mollestad, Maternity Beat (Rune Grammofon)

Guitarist Hedvig Mollestad further establishes her status as a vital leader on the contemporary Norwegian jazz scene with Maternity Beat. Billed as one of her most ambitious projects to date, the new work was recorded with the 12-piece Trondheim Jazz Orchestra and offers deeply personal meditations on the nature of family and pressing social issues.

Featured photo of Marcus Strickland courtesy of the artist.

