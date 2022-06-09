Still Doing Our Thing

"Rattles"

(Posi-Tone)

Rising star vibraphonist Behn Gillece continues to do his thing, despite the tumultuousness of these pandemic-ridden times. His 2021 Posi-Tone release, Still Doing Our Thing, brims with positive energy and creativity. The record is a swinging set of original, straightahead jazz compositions with idiosyncratic elements and an inspired sense of focus. “Rattles,” the album’s second track, is a standout modal composition with experimental, angular and free-form flourishes. It also testifies to the close-knit chemistry shared by the quartet he has assembled for the project, comprising pianist Art Hirahara, bassist Boris Kozlov and drummer Rudy Royston, each of whom is a leader in his own right.

