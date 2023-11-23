Randolph Noel | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today, we welcome pianist, composer and arranger Randoph Noel to the JAZZIZ Podcast. Noel is also known for his past collaborations with such great artists as Abbey Lincoln and Barry Harris. Now, he offers seven original compositions on his new album, Elements and Orbits, which comes about 20 years after his debut as a leader, Hands on the Plow (2003). In this conversation, we talk about how each track on Elements and Orbits represents a different aspect of Noel’s artistic personality and the diversity of jazz. We also talk about the influence of his family on his journey in music and how this record was partly born of a desire to respond and reflect on the tumultuousness of recent times.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Randolph Noel via the player below. His new album, Elements and Orbits, is available now. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Andre Maier.

