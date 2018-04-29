Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

January 2018 Cover
December 2017 Cover

 

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Matt Micucci News April 29, 2018

Ramsey Lewis announces retirement

Ramsey Lewis announces retirement

Pianist and funk fusion pioneer Ramsey Lewis has announced that he is to retire from touring.

In a statement on his Facebook page, he explains that “most of all, this decision came simply because it feels like the right time,” and that “While I will be turning 83 in about a month and the aging body does present certain unavoidable challenges, I am very grateful to be in the shape I am in at the present time.”

Lewis has been performing since he was a teenager. His last public appearance will be a free farewell concert in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, on September 1.

Despite the announcement, Lewis has specified that he will continue playing music, only not in a public professional setting: “As I write this, I am looking at the sheet music of the works of J.s. Bach, Beethoven, and Chick Corea sitting on my piano that I cannot wait to dive into. Playing the piano, which has brought me great joy and allowed me to create artistic expression across the entire emotional spectrum, will be as much a part of my life as it always has been.”

Click here to read the entire post.

#Ramsey Lewis

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Ken Wiley

Current Spotlights

Jon Stickley Trio announces lineup change
Michael McDonald

New Releases Record Bin

Sarah Partridge - Bright Lights & Promises: Redefining Janis Ian
Tom Harrell - Moving Picture
Bruce Harris - Beginnings
Spike Wilner Trio - Odalisque
Mike Reed’s Flesh & Bone - Flesh & Bone
Hal Galper and the Youngbloods - Live at the Cota Jazz Festival

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×