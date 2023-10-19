Rachel Therrien | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast features a conversation with trumpeter and composer Rachel Therrien. She joins us to talk about Mi Hogar, her first outing with her newly-assembled Latin Jazz Project, an expert band of musicians from all over the world. Mi Hogar translates to ‘my home’ in Spanish, and the album nods to the many places the Canada-born artist has lived over the years, including Cuba, where she immersed herself in the Latin jazz tradition. In this podcast conversation, Therrien talks more about the experience that helped shape the music of this record, her fascination with Latin jazz and some of her influences, and much more.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Rachel Therrien via the player below. Her latest album, Mi Hogar, is available now on Outside In Music. Order it here.

Featured photo by Claudia Raymat.

