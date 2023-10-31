Quinn Sternberg | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today, we welcome Quinn Sternberg, an exceptionally skilled bassist, to our JAZZIZ Podcast. His latest album, Walking on Eggshells, released earlier this year on Mind Beach, is a testament to his continued growth as a performer, bandleader and composer. This record features meticulously crafted songs that navigate the complexities of modern life through the prism of group dynamics.

Sternberg’s versatile talent shines, as he effortlessly switches between acoustic and electric bass, drawing inspiration from diverse influences, from his Midwest musical roots to his time and experience in New Orleans, and incorporating contemporary techniques. The result is a captivating and distinctive fusion of musical styles. During our podcast conversation, we dive deep into the intricacies of Walking on Eggshells, delving into Sternberg’s sources of inspiration and the ongoing evolution of his musical journey, among other fascinating topics.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Quinn Sternberg via the player below. Sternberg’s latest album, Walking on Eggshells, is available now on Mind Beach Records. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Katie Sikora.

