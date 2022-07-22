Quinn DeVeaux, Julian Lage, Jennifer Hartswick & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, a Quinn DeVeaux & The California Honeydrops video premiere, a Julian Lage live performance with his core trio with Jorge Roeder and Dave King, a reunion between Cuban music legends Chucho Valdés and Paquito D’Rivera, and more!

New Music and Videos

Quinn DeVeaux & The California Honeydrops, “Very Best Thing” [Video Premiere]

Soul singer/songwriter Quinn DeVeaux and R&B/blues band The California Honeydrops have released today a standalone, collaborative single titled “Very Best Thing.” We’re delighted to share with you the premiere of the video that has been created for the track by Staci DeGagne in collaboration with cinematographer Alexander Fletcher, that imagines a Museum of Past Relationships for it, with different exhibits and scenes of imagined relationships past. “I like to imagine there is a place you can go where all conversations and interactions are factually stated by some all-seeing court reporter,” reflects DeVeaux. “Instead we just have these old selective brains of ours.” The single, which also features the song “Take You Back,” is available to purchase online from today.

Julian Lage, “Word for Word”

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared a live trio performance of “Word for Word,” the latest single from his upcoming Blue Note album release. In the video, Lage performs the track with his core trio with bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King. This is one of the 10 original compositions from his new album, View With a Room, which will be released on September 16. The album, Lage explains via a press release, fulfills his goal to “have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble,” by expanding his core trio with the addition of six-string icon Bill Frisell.

Jennifer Hartswick, “Only Time Will Tell”

Vocalist/trumpeter Jennifer Hartswick has shared “Only Time Will Tell,” a new original composition from her upcoming album, Something in the Water. The song, she explains via a press release, “explores the story of a woman scorned. All too often, we stay too long because it’s familiar, not because it’s good for our soul. The temptation to stick around will always remain.” On Something in the Water, Hartswick reprises her studio collaboration with renowned bassist Christian McBride. The album features her alongside her core ensemble and special guests and will be released on September 9 via McBride’s Mack Avenue Music Group imprint, Brother Mister Productions.

New Albums

Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera Reunion Sextet, I Missed You Too! (Sunnyside)

A collaboration between two titans of Cuban music, saxophonist/clarinetist Paquito D’Rivera and pianist Chucho Valdés released sixty years after their initial meeting. I Missed You Too! is their first recording since both were members of the influential Irakere group and finds them artfully blending jazz and Afro-Caribbean music alongside an exceptional group, aptly named the Reunion Sextet.

Gard Nilssen Acoustic Unity, Elastic Wave (ECM)

Acclaimed Norwegian drummer Gard Nilssen showcases dynamic interaction, a swinging sense of pulse and boldly etched themes on Elastic Wave. The record also introduces his new dynamic trio, Acoustic Unity, with saxophonist/clarinetist André Roligheten and bassist Petter Eldh. Elastic Wave was released last week, on July 15, via ECM Records.

Tony Williams, Play or Die (M.I.G.)

The first official release of a rare 1980 trio studio recording by innovative jazz drummer Tony Williams with keyboardist Tom Grant and bassist Patrick O’Hearn. Recorded over the course of two days while Williams was on tour, the recently-unhearted Play or Die and its five original tracks re-emerge with remastered audio enhancing its touches of rock grandeur and new wave fashion.