You may know it as the theme song from the goofy 1990s spy satire Austin Powers, but “Soul Bossa Nova” was actually an early hit by composer, producer, arranger and all-around jazz character Quincy Jones, who was born on this day (March 14) in Chicago in 1933. The song appeared on his 1962 album Big Band Bossa Nova, which includes fellow jazz heavyweights like Phil Woods, Clark Terry and Jim Hall.