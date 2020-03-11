Q&A with Wayne Krantz: How the Fusion Guitarist Writes Against the Grain

Over the course of his 30 years on the New York scene, guitarist Wayne Krantz distinguished himself — particularly among the hordes of admiring guitar students from the Berklee College of Music who would pack his weekly shows at the 55 Bar in the heart of Greenwich Village — as a six-string demigod with a…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.